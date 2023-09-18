AD
Sports News

Devin Hooper Announced as Baseball Assistant Coach

todaySeptember 18, 2023

Background
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Devin Hooper as an Assistant Coach of Schreiner University Baseball.

As a former player, now coach, Hooper returns to Schreiner University after spending the previous five years as a star player on the Schreiner University Baseball team. Most recently, Hooper was named a 2023 All-SCAC Honorable Mention and SCAC Hitter of the Week. 

Throughout his playing career for the Mountaineers, Hooper tallied 173 hits, 30 doubles, 9 home runs, 99 RBI, and finished with a career batting average of .356. On top of that, Hooper also tallied 121 strikeouts, 8 wins, and finished with a career ERA of 6.07 as a pitcher. 

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

