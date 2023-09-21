Dollywood’s Harvest Festival is here

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Dollywood’s annual Harvest Festival is back.

Open now, the family event features the award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights with glowing pumpkin sculptures; fall-ready food and drink items such as Pumpkin Pie Funnel Cake, Harvest Pulled Pork Sandwich and Pumpkin Pie Punch Cocktail; pumpkin carving activities and more.

Visitors can also experience the crisp fall air up in the Smoky Mountains on various Dollywood theme park rides, including the newly opened Big Bear Mountain.

For more information on Dollywood’s Harvest Festival and to purchase tickets, visit dollywood.com.