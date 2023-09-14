AD
Entertainment News

Donald Glover’s ‘Star Wars’ project ‘Lando’ no longer a TV series, theatrical film instead

todaySeptember 14, 2023

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It looks like Donald Glover’s new Star Wars project about Lando Calrissian will no longer be a TV series for Disney+, but a theatrical film instead.

Deadline confirmed the news on Thursday, September 14, after Donald’s brother and co-creative on the project, Stephen Glover, broke the story on an episode of the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast that was released the same morning.

“It’s not even a show,” Stephen said. “The idea right now is to do a movie … Right now because of the strike it’s like [a game of] telephone.”

The brother duo took over writing duties for Lando back in July, replacing Justin Simien.

This new Lando project was first announced at a Disney investor day in December 2020, where it was described as a series made for Disney+.

Donald first appeared as Lando Calrissian in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story, taking over the iconic character that Billy Dee Williams originated in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Lucasfilm.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

