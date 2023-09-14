AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Dr. Crane is back in first trailer for the ‘Frasier’ reboot

todaySeptember 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Chris Haston/Paramount+

Dr. Crane is back like he never left in the first trailer for Paramount+’s reboot of Frasier.

Kelsey Grammer returns to his iconic role in this new iteration of the sitcom, which is once again filmed in front of a live studio audience.

This new series finds Frasier Crane leaving Seattle for Boston, where he’ll start a brand-new chapter and attempt to have a relationship with his son, Freddy, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott.

The first two episodes will premiere on October 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday after that. Frasier (2023) also stars Nicholas LyndhurstJess Salgueiro and Toks Olagundoye.

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier will host a behind-the-scenes special covering the making of the new reboot called Frasier: Inside the Series. It will feature interviews with the cast that were conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike and drops on Paramount+ on October 6, before it airs on select CBS stations the next day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

rena-sofer-returning-to-‘general-hospital’-after-26-years
insert_link

Entertainment News

Rena Sofer returning to ‘General Hospital’ after 26 years

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic General Hospital fans are going to see a familiar face next month. People reports that Rena Sofer is set to return to the ABC soap opera, reprising her Daytime Emmy-winning role of Lois Cerullo. It’s been 26 years since Sofer played Cerullo, a feisty character known for her Brooklyn accent. Cerullo was in a relationship with Wally Kurth's Ned Ashton, and they were one of the show’s most popular super couples.  Sofer played Cerullo for four […]

todaySeptember 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%