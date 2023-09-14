AD
Duran Duran drops spooky new clip for “Danse Macabre”

todaySeptember 14, 2023

Background
Tape Modern via BMG

Duran Duran gets in the Halloween spirit with the just-released video for their latest single, “Danse Macabre.”

The animated clip, directed by Linc Gasking, seems to channel Tim Burton’s classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and features animated versions of band members Simon Le BonNick RhodesJohn Taylor and Roger Taylor.

“I like the idea that if you can imagine something you can make it come to life, well at least in animated form … With the ‘Danse Macabre’ video we did exactly that,” Rhodes shares. “We began by deciding who would be on the ultimate Halloween party guest list, then a selection of witches, mythical beasts, vampires and demons were rapidly developed, using the latest AI animation techniques.”

Those techniques helped speed up the animation process, with Rhodes noting, “Over a period of a few days we created a whole new universe populated with beautifully strange inhabitants to celebrate the release of ‘Danse Macabre’ with a gothic dream.”

“Danse Macabre” is the tittle tack off Duran Duran’s upcoming album, dropping October 27. The album will feature three new songs along with covers and new takes on old Duran Duran tracks. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

