AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dustin Lynch announces 2024 Killed The Cowboy Tour

todaySeptember 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
John Medina/Getty Images

Dustin Lynch is hitting the road in 2024 for his Killed The Cowboy Tour.

Named after his upcoming album, the trek kicks off April 2 in Nashville and will make stops in Charlotte, Raleigh, Indianapolis, Boston, Cedar Rapids and more before concluding May 11 in Council Bluffs. 

Genre-blending singer/songwriter Skeez will serve as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time via Dustin’s website. Members of Dustin’s Stay Country Club will get presale access beginning Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. To join the club, visit staycountryclub.com

Dustin’s new album, Killed The Cowboy, arrives September 29 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%