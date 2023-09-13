AD
Buck Country Music News

Dustin Lynch + Jelly Roll to drop new collab on Friday

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Dustin Lynch is set to release his duet with Jelly Roll, “Chevrolet,” on Friday, September 15.

After teasing a “little surprise” announcement earlier, the country star finally shared the exciting news with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, September 13.

“Chevrolet” w/ my bubba @JellyRoll615 out Friday! Summer ain’t quite over yet, hope y’all enjoy,” he writes.

“Chevrolet” is off Dustin’s forthcoming 12-track album, Killed The Cowboy, due out September 29.

Of his new record, Dustin shares, “My hope is that this album finds someone who needs to hear it. I want Killed The Cowboy to embrace the single people of the world and lift them up, to let them know that you don’t have to live a ‘normal’ life to still be happy in your own skin.”

Fans can preview Killed The Cowboy with its title track and preorder the album now. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

