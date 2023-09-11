AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran explains Las Vegas cancellation, crashes wedding and serenades couple

todaySeptember 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Ed Sheeran has taken to Instagram to further explain the abrupt cancellation of his concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

As previously reported, fans were walking into Allegiant Stadium at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday when Ed posted on Instagram that he was canceling the show due to “some challenges encountered during the load in.”

On Instagram, he posted an excerpt of an article that describes how the rubber tiling on the floor of the stadium became unstuck and two tall towers had slipped by about a foot. Engineers attempted to rebuild it, but the towers continued to shift, so it was deemed a safety risk.

Ed wrote, “We really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything.

Ed goes on to say that if people “still want to come” to the rescheduled show on October 28, he promises “it will be special.” He adds, “I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside. We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October.”

Meanwhile, Ed spent his downtime in Vegas crashing a couple’s wedding. He posted footage of himself shocking the bride and groom by strolling into the chapel in the middle of the ceremony with his guitar and backup singers. He sang “Magical,” the first track on his new album Autumn Variations, and also served as one of the witnesses, signing the marriage certificate.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

riley-green-announces-headlining-tour-with-tracy-lawrence-+-ella-langley
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Riley Green announces headlining tour with Tracy Lawrence + Ella Langley

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Riley Green has announced his 2024 Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour. Named after his forthcoming album, the 33-city trek kicks off February 22 in Pikeville, Kentucky, and wraps in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 1. Country icon Tracy Lawrence and newcomer Ella Langley will serve as Riley's openers. "Ain’t My Last Rodeo is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors and family and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set," […]

todaySeptember 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%