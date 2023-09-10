AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran fans upset after he cancels Las Vegas show at last minute

todaySeptember 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Fans were literally walking into Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night for Ed Sheeran‘s concert when the singer abruptly canceled the gig.

Around 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday night, Ed wrote on Instagram, “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show.”

“I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it,” he continued. “The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry.”

Ed’s message came 90 minutes before the show’s scheduled start. Some fans who’d traveled from out of town were upset about having to eat the cost of their plane tickets.

It just sucks because now we’re not going to see him because we’re obviously not spending all of that money to come back to Vegas,” one couple who’d spent $400 to travel to Vegas from Canada told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“This is egg on the face of the promoter and I think on Sheeran for a lack of communication,” said another fan.

A source told the paper that the show was canceled because five of the audio towers that are part of the show’s audio setup kept slipping, and workers weren’t able to re-secure them.

Doors were opened just after 5 p.m. to get fans out of the heat, though fans reported seeing some people being taken out of the stadium in wheelchairs. Two fans told the paper they had to carry a woman who’d fainted to the medical tent.

According to the paper, Ed stayed at the stadium until about 6:30 p.m. signing autographs and posing for selfies.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ashton-kutcher-and-mila-kunis-apologize-over-letters-of-support-for-danny-masterson
insert_link

Entertainment News

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize over letters of support for Danny Masterson

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issued an apology on Saturday in response to criticism over their character letters in support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson, with whom they both starred on That '70s Show. Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in a retrial. Kutcher and Kunis […]

todaySeptember 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%