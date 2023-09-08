AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran will play ‘Autumn Variations’ front to back at two special London shows

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Gingerbread Man Records

First, the good news: Ed Sheeran plans to play his new album Autumn Variations in its entirety at two special shows. Now, the bad news: These are the only shows of this type he’s planning to do, and they’re in London.

The Autumn Variations shows will take place at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall on November 18 and 19. Ed posted a video announcing the shows and wrote in the caption, “Wanted to do some shows to mark the last days of Autumn and play the new album in full. This will be the only gigs for this album and they will be very very special!”

If you pre-order the album at Ed’s store before 10 a.m. on September 13, you’ll get a code for early access. If you already pre-ordered the album from his official store, you’ll automatically be eligible for the presale. There’s more information on the Royal Albert Hall website.

According to the Royal Albert Hall, Ed’s performances will feature him playing with a live band and a string section.

Autumn Variations will arrive on September 29 via Ed’s own Gingerbread Man Records. As with his previous album, Subtract, it was produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner.

The North American leg of Ed’s Mathematics tour will conclude at LA’s SoFi Stadium on September 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

us-open-interrupted-by-climate-change-protesters
insert_link

Sports News

US Open interrupted by climate change protesters

(NEW YORK) -- Two protesters have been arrested after play at the U.S. Open was interrupted on Thursday night when they began shouting and one glued his feet to the ground during a match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Sayak Mukhopadhyay, 50, of White Plains, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after gluing his feet to the concrete floor in the stands. Gregory Schwedock, 35, of […]

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%