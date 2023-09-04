Electric Zoo festival chaos takes over New York City

AD

(NEW YORK) — The three-day Electric Zoo music festival at Randall’s Island in New York City encountered troubles on each day of the event, causing chaos and upsetting fans, leading some angry attendees to storm the gates on Sunday night.

Day One

The first day of the event, Sept. 1, was canceled after organizers cited “global supply chain disruptions” in their inability to complete the construction of the main stage in time for performances.

According to event organizers, attendees were offered full refunds for the Friday ticket, as well as for Friday ferry and bus tickets.

Those who held multi-day tickets and multiple-day transport tickets were given “credit” for one of the days and “a refund equivalent to the amount of one day,” respectively.

Organizers anticipated the rest of the weekend to be “truly magical” following the disruption. The event lineup included Bonnie & Clyde, Green Velvet, Alison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers, Ramsey Neville, and dozens more performers.

Day Two

Saturday’s events started two hours later than originally planned, at 3 p.m. instead of 1 p.m.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, organizers thanked fans for their “unwavering support and understanding in the face of yesterday’s unexpected challenges. Your patience and dedication mean the world to us, and we cannot thank you enough for being part of this incredible community.”

Day Three

On Sunday night, the disappointment reached a head when the festival announced that the event was at full capacity and no other people would be let into the Randall’s Island venue, a 330-acre park situated between three boroughs — Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens.

“It is with deep regret that we need to inform you that due to the challenges caused by Friday’s cancellation, we have reached our venue’s capacity earlier than anticipated for today, Sunday,” organizers said in a statement on X. “For the safety and well-being of everyone on site, we will not be admitting any additional attendees today.”

Shortly after the announcement, the festival added: “THIS ONLY APPLIES IF YOU ARE NOT ON RANDALL’S ISLAND CURRENTLY.”

However, shortly after the announcement, organizers said that everyone who was denied entry will be issued a full refund, and that people who were on the island and not admitted would be transported back by bus or ferry for free.

Amid the announcement, social media video captured fans rushing the gates into the festival site, and jumping over security fences.

ABC News has reached out to Electric Zoo organizers for comment.

Electric Zoo, which holds similar festivals in Mexico, Brazil, and Shanghai, was established in 2009.