AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Elvis Costello & The Imposters announce dates for 7-0-7 Tour

todaySeptember 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Elvis Costello is heading back out on the road in 2024. The rocker just announced dates for his 7-0-7 tour, where he’ll be backed by his band The Imposters and Charlie Sexton.

The tour will kick off January 10 in Tallahassee, Florida, with dates in Miami, New Orleans, Houston, Dallas, St. Louis, Nashville and more. It will wrap February 2 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“We implore you, dear connoisseurs, to mark your calendars, ready your senses and spring forth with willing, curious hearts for the extravaganza that is the 7-0-7 Tour,” reads the announcement on Elvis’ website. “As the days grow shorter, anticipation swells. Remember that this is not just a concert—it is a communion of amorous spirits, an odyssey of pure, unadulterated elation.”

For those wanting tickets, an artist presale begins Wednesday, September 27, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general onsale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at elviscostello.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%