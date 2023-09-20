AD
Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox contributes personal items to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

todaySeptember 20, 2023

Credit: Tessa Smith for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Eurythmics star Annie Lennox was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, and now some of her props are on display for fans to enjoy.

Lennox has contributed some new artifacts to the Hall’s “Right Here, Right Now” exhibit, including the hat she wore while performing “Jolene” with Dolly Parton and other inductees during the 2022 ceremony’s finale. There’s also the baton prop she used during her induction performance of Eurythmics classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

Lennox is one of several artists contributing memorabilia to the “Right Here, Right Now” exhibit. Others include Taylor SwiftBrandi CarlileOlivia RodrigoBillie Eilish and Harry Styles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

