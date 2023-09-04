AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Ex-Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

todaySeptember 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Former Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell has died at age 56.

The group confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Monday, September 4.

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original,” Smash Mouth writes. “A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.”

“The fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable,” the post continues. “His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”

TMZ previously reported that Harwell had entered hospice care with liver failure. An official cause of death has not been announced.

Harwell co-founded Smash Mouth in 1994. The group’s debut album, 1997’s Fush Yu Mang, spawned the single “Walkin’ on the Sun” and was certified double-Platinum by the RIAA, but they broke even bigger with their 1999 triple-Platinum album Astro Lounge and its single “All Star.”

“All Star” hit #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 — a career high for Smash Mouth — and was memorably featured on the soundtrack to the 2001 animated film Shrek. Smash Mouth also covered The Monkees‘ “I’m a Believer” for Shrek, and has remained inextricably tied to the movie since its release.

Following Astro Lounge and Shrek, Smash Mouth’s mainstream popularity began to wane, though the band continued to tour. However, their later tours were marred by bizarre incidents, such as during a 2015 concert when Harwell began yelling at the audience after they reportedly threw pieces of bread at him.

Then, during a 2021 show, Harwell was filmed yelling obscenities at the crowd and slurring his speech. Shortly thereafter, Harwell announced his retirement from touring, citing his health, which had been impacted by his cardiomyopathy heart condition.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” Harwell told TMZ at the time.

Smash Mouth has continued on with a new lead singer, Zach Goode.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

american-tennis-stars-dominate-at-us-open
insert_link

Sports News

American tennis stars dominate at US Open

R9_RoNaLdO/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- Americans are ruling the court at the U.S. Open. For the first time since 2005, three American men have advanced to the tournament’s quarterfinals. Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are hoping to end the U.S. men’s losing streak in Flushing, New York. The last time an American man won the U.S. Open was two decades ago when Andy Roddick took home the title […]

todaySeptember 4, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Aerosmith treats fans to hits, deep cuts and more at Peace Out tour kickoff

courtesy of Live Nation Aerosmith has begun their goodbye to the road. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers launched their Peace Out farewell tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, September 1. According to setlist.fm, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford treated the fans to an 18-song, hits-filled set, that also included a few deep cuts. […]

todaySeptember 3, 2023

Uncategorized

“Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett dies at age 76

It’s a sad day in Margaritaville. Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett passed away Friday, September 1 at age 76. "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” read the announcement on his website and social media. “He lived his life like […]

todaySeptember 2, 2023

AD
0%