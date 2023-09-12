AD
Extreme announces 2024 US tour behind new ‘﻿Six’ ﻿album

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Extreme has announced a 2024 U.S. tour in continued support of their new album, Six.

The outing, which marks the second leg of the “More Than Words” outfit’s Thicker Than Blood tour, runs from January 24 in Englewood, New Jersey, to February 29 in Las Vegas. Living Colour will also be on the bill.

“We have been absolutely blown away by all of the love and support during the first leg of the Thicker Than Blood tour,” says guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. “You all have shown up and brought it every night and we could not be more grateful. So with that, we are excited to announce the second US leg of the Thicker Than Blood tour with special guests Living Colour. Can’t wait to see you out there!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Extreme-Band.com.

﻿Six﻿, the first Extreme album in 15 years, was released in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

