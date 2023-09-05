Fandango poll puts ‘The Marvels’, ‘Hunger Games’ prequel at fall’s “Most Anticipated” movies

Marvel Studios

Fandango has once again quizzed its ticket buyers as to what they’re looking forward to seeing this fall at a theater near them, and the team-up movie The Marvels and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes topped the list.

Ranking third is a movie that just opened at #1 at the box office, Denzel Washington‘s third and reportedly final Equalizer film, followed by Oscar winners Kenneth Branagh and Michelle Yeoh in the Agatha Christie adaptation A Haunting in Venice, and Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo Dicaprio.

Further, as we gear up to the spooky season, Fandango polled further as to what scary movies fans were looking forward to seeing, and the Branagh-starring and directed Haunting topped that list; second place belonged to The Exorcist: Believer; third went to the game adaptation Five Nights At Freddy’s; Saw X came in fourth, and The Nun II was fifth.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.