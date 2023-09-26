AD

Kerr County will be hosting its first annual Kerr County Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, and admission is free. There will be roughly 50 different vendors and exhibitors available to help educate Kerr County citizens and visitors on how to prepare for any type of disaster.

Among those who will be present at the event are the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB), and the Kerrville Police Department. “The best way to experience any disaster is to meet it head on – well prepared and armed with the knowledge of how to deal with certain circumstances,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas. Thomas’ department, along with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department and Hill Country Preppers, instigated Saturday’s event.

Some of the issues that will be discussed include possible scenarios and information on how to prepare for, recover from and mitigate the damages of disasters. Other topics will include how to store emergency food and water, first aid, personal defense, and how to continue your business endeavors during hardships. Local officials will also be on hand to answer questions.

For more information on the expo, call (830) 315-2430.

