Rev Rock Report

Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours Live’ earns Top 5 debut on the ‘Billboard’ Top Album Sales chart

todaySeptember 22, 2023

Rhino/Warner Records

Fleetwood Mac is back on the charts. The band’s recent release, Rumours: Live, lands at #4 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart this week.

It’s been a pretty long time since Fleetwood Mac has been ranked this high on the chart. The last time was back in 2003 when their album Say You Will debuted at #2. 

Rumours Live is a double album of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ August 29, 1977, concert at the Forum in Los Angeles. It features live versions of most of the songs on 1977’s Rumours, including “Never Going Back Again,” “Songbird” and “The Chain” as well as tracks from 1975’s Fleetwood Mac, including “Landslide” and “Rhiannon.”

Of course, Rumours was a huge hit for Fleetwood Mac. The album spent 31 nonconsecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200, a record for any album by a group.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

