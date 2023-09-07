AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters to perform on ‘﻿Austin City Limits’﻿ TV series

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Foo Fighters are headed back to Austin City Limits.

Dave Grohl and company will perform on the upcoming 49th season of the long-running music performance TV series. Their episode airs on November 18.

The Foos have performed on Austin City Limits twice before. Highlights from those shows were also compiled into an hourlong ACL special, which premiered in 2021 in celebration of the “Everlong” band’s 25th anniversary.

Foo Fighters had also booked an ACL taping for 2022, but it was scrapped due to the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Austin City Limits airs on PBS. Episodes will also be available to stream via PBS.org.

Foo Fighters are set to headline the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival, taking place October 6-8 and 13-15.

In other Foos news, the creators of the Foo Fighters pinball game have released a behind-the-scenes video on how the machine came together. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-battle-over-border-barriers,-judge-calls-out-texas’-contradictory-arguments
insert_link

National News

In battle over border barriers, judge calls out Texas’ contradictory arguments

(WASHINGTON) -- The Justice Department is likely to succeed on its claim that floating barriers Texas deployed in the Rio Grande to prevent migrants from crossing were illegally installed, a federal judge in Austin ruled -- adding the arguments used to justify the buoys are “unconvincing” and, in at least one instance, unconstitutional. Judge David Alan Ezra ordered the Lonestar state to move its buoys on Wednesday and said the […]

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%