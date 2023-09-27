AD
Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween kicks off October 1

todaySeptember 27, 2023

Freeform

Halloween is just around the corner and so is Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.

The annual spellbinding television event begins Sunday, October 1, with a lineup that includes Scared Shrekless, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, Tim Burton‘s stop-motion classic The Nightmare Before Christmas and the family-friendly haunter Hocus Pocus.

Monday, October 2, will see Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation play, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Freeform will showcase Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by another showing of Hocus Pocus at 5:40 p.m., leading into Cruella at 7:50 p.m.

The festivities for Wednesday, October 4, include two of the Twilight films in the morning, 2003’s The Haunted Mansion at 4:30 p.m ET and a Simpsons Treehouse of Horror marathon at 6:30 p.m.

Rounding out the week will be a Monsters, Inc. double-feature on Thursday and 1986’s Little Shop of Horrors starting at midnight Friday.

Other films that fans can expect to see throughout the month include Disney Channel’s Halloweentown and The Addams Family.

Fan-favorite films during Freeform’s extravaganza also include costume inspiration like Mrs. Doubtfire, Maleficent and some of the Spider-Man films.

Check out the full schedule here.

Freeform is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

