Gavin DeGraw announces Christmas EP, sets residency at New York’s Café Carlyle

todaySeptember 14, 2023

Sony Music Nashville

It’s not even October, but the Christmas album announcements are already starting.

Gavin DeGraw will release his first collection of holiday songs — a six-song EP called A Classic Christmas — on October 13. As the title suggests, it features the “I Don’t Wanna Be” singer crooning traditional holiday tunes like “Silent Night,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and of course, “White Christmas.”

“My favorite record of all time is ‘White Christmas’ by Bing Crosby. It may be the greatest record ever made,” Gavin says in a statement. “It happens to be a damn good movie, too.”

He adds, “I decided to make a Christmas record because I love classic Christmas songs. It’s got a special place in my heart and makes me feel like I’m with my family whenever I put it on. I listen to it all year round.”

When you presave the album, you sign up for a chance to win a trip to New York City to see Gavin do a holiday residency at the legendary Café Carlyle inside the Carlyle Hotel. He’ll be performing there from December 12 through 16. For tickets and info, visit GavinDeGraw.com.

Gavin is currently on a mostly sold-out U.K. and European tour, which wraps up October 19 in Birmingham, England.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

