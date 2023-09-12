AD
GCSO asks for public’s help in locating stolen trailer

September 12, 2023

Background
The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 11:06 a.m. on Thursday, September 7 regarding a theft of a trailer. A deputy was called to Charter Storage at 3102 U.S. 87 S regarding the theft of a trailer, described as a black 1999 dump trailer with two-foot dumping guards. Authorities believe the theft occurred during the weekend of September 1-3.

Anyone with any information regarding the theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (830) 997-7585, or anonymously report information to Gillespie County Crime Stoppers at (830) 997-8477.

Written by: Michelle Layton

