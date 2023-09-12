GCSO asks for public’s help in locating stolen trailer

In fire-ravaged Maui, a football team pushes on, traveling more than an hour to practice
(NEW YORK) -- Amid all the death and destruction seen in Lahaina following last month's wildfires, one group of student-athletes is pushing forward to give the community hope. The Lahainaluna High School football team practiced for the first time since the fires struck and the players were eager to get back in the game. The team's school and field were destroyed during the blaze last month, and many of the […]