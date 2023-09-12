AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency over inflation, blames DC

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(ATLANTA) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in response to high inflation, blaming policies coming out of Washington, D.C.

Kemp is temporarily suspending Georgia’s excise tax — taxes enforced on particular goods, services and activities — on motor and locomotive fuel, his office said in a press release on Tuesday.

“From runaway federal spending to policies that hamstring domestic energy production, all Bidenomics has done is take more money out of the pockets of the middle class,” Kemp said in the press release. “While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump.”

He added that his administration will work with Georgia’s General Assembly “to help Georgians weather the economic headwinds caused by this president, his administration, and their allies in Congress.”

Kemp’s executive order goes into effect at Midnight on Wednesday and lasts until Oct. 12.

Consumer prices increased 3.2% in July compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.7% in July compared to a year ago, particualrly because price increases for commodities like new vehicles and housing stand above the overall inflation rate.

The U.S. Department of Labor will release the latest inflation numbers on Wednesday.

The governor said Georgia residents will save “31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel” under the state of emergency.

In March 2022, Kemp signed legislation suspending the state’s gas tax following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to a spike in gas prices across the country.

During that 10-month suspension, Georgians saved $1.7 billion at the gas pump, Kemp said in Tuesday’s press release.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

cdc-recommends-new-covid-booster-for-all-americans-over-6-months-amid-rising-cases,-hospitalizations
insert_link

Health News

CDC recommends new COVID booster for all Americans over 6 months amid rising cases, hospitalizations

(NEW YORK) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director signed off on the recommendation that all Americans aged 6 months and older receive the updated COVID booster on Tuesday amid rising cases and hospitalizations across the country. It comes just a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized and approved the new shot. The boosters made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were formulated to target variants that are […]

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%