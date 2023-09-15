AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Get fall-ready with Dierks Bentley’s Desert Son collection

todaySeptember 15, 2023

ABC

With fall right around the corner, it’s time to be cool-weather ready.

If you’re in search of new flannel and Western shirts to add to your closet, look no further than Dierks Bentley‘s Desert Son.

The lifestyle collection, which is Dierks’ line with Flag & Anthem, features various vintage and Western shirts, including the Parker Vintage Washed Western Shirt, which Dierks wore at his recent show at Colorado’s Red Rocks.

“Love these new Desert Son shirts, thanks to @flagandanthemco for hand carrying them all the way to Colorado for the @redrocksco shows! New fall line available on flagandanthem.com,” Dierks captions an Instagram photo of him wearing the aforementioned shirt.

Check out the Desert Son collection now at flagandanthem.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

