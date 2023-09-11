AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Get in line: Shania Twain says she’d love to sing with Adele

todaySeptember 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
L-Adele, R-Shania Twain in wig; John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

There probably aren’t many artists out there who wouldn’t want to sing with Adele, so it’s maybe not that surprising to hear Shania Twain would love to collaborate with the British superstar.

Speaking to the U.K. tabloid The Sun, Shania says, “I would love to sing with her. I think we would blend beautifully together. Obviously, that would be amazing.”

“She’s a great singer and has her own style that is unique. She’s a character on stage, too,” Shania adds. “She’s a fabulous performer. She’s so funny. I like her a lot.”

Shania, a Las Vegas headliner herself, went to see Adele’s Vegas residency in November 2022 and tells The Sun she got to talk to Adele at the Grammy Awards earlier this year. 

“She was seated nearby and having a great time,” Shania says. “We chatted about when I was in her audience, and I really loved the show. It was such a beautiful show.”

And Adele may want to sing with Shania, considering she’s actually a fan. After Shania went to Adele’s show, the “Easy On Me” singer posted a photo on her Instagram Story of the Canadian diva sitting in her audience wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

“Thank God you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you,” Adele captioned the post. “I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show.”

Meanwhile, Shania’s new Vegas residency, Come On Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits, will open at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in May 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

grab-tickets-to-wynonna’s-‘christmas-at-the-opry’-taping
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Grab tickets to Wynonna’s ‘Christmas at the Opry’ taping

ABC NBC has announced a new holiday special, Christmas at the Opry, and it'll be hosted by country icon Wynonna Judd. "Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music," shares Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of live events at NBCUniversal Entertainment. "Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched." The special will be taped at Nashville's famed […]

todaySeptember 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%