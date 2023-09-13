AD
Entertainment News

Giddyap: CBS saddles up ‘Yellowstone’ from the beginning, starting Sunday, September 17

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Paramount Network

As reported, CBS is bringing Yellowstone, the phenomenon show from its sister streaming network Paramount+, for a broadcast TV run, and now, CBS has revealed when.

On Sunday, September 17, the network will be rolling out the Kevin Costner-fronted Taylor Sheridan-created series from the beginning, starting with the first episode, “Daybreak,” from 8:30 – 10:30 p.m. ET.

The series also stars Kelly Reilly as Beth, the firecracker daughter of Costner’s patriarch John Dutton, as well as Luke Grimes as his son Kaycee, Wes Bentley as John’s scheming attorney son Jamie and Cole Hauser as their faithful ranch hand and Beth’s beloved Rip Wheeler.

The last half of Yellowstone‘s fifth and final season is expected to begin on Paramount Network in November.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

