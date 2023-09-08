AD
Goo Goo Dolls releasing live album recorded in 1995

September 8, 2023

Warner Records

Goo Goo Dolls are throwing it all the way back with a new live album that isn’t new at all.

On October 20, the “Iris” rockers will release Live At The Academy, a concert recorded during the CMJ Music Marathon in New York City on November 21, 1995. You can hear the first track from the album — “Stop the World” — now. The release not only includes the concert, but also the soundcheck and multiple encores.

Among the songs performed is the band’s breakthrough hit, “Name,” from their 1995 album, A Boy Named Goo.

As previously reported, Goo Goo Dolls, who are in the middle of their The Big Night Out Tour, will release a 25th anniversary vinyl edition of their biggest album, 1998’s Dizzy Up the Girl, on September 15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

