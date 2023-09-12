AD
Rev Rock Report

Grateful Dead vapes and infusers coming this fall

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Any music fan who’s been to a Grateful Dead, or Dead-related, concert has no doubt noticed the smell of marijuana wafting through the air. Well, now The Dead is providing fans with a new way to enjoy their cannabis.

In what some may be surprised to find out is a first, the band will be launching a line of advanced vapes and infusers this fall, thanks to a new partnership with brand Grenco Science.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to finally bring this dream collaboration to fruition with the Grateful Dead,” Chris Folkerts, the CEO of Grenco Science, shares. “For over 10 years, we’ve been working towards this moment and it’s a true honor to create products for their devoted fans.”

Folkerts, a Dead fan himself, adds, “We were beyond excited to create innovative products that stay true to the essence of the Grateful Dead and their incredible legacy.” 

The Dead line of G Pen vaporizers and Stündenglass Gravity Infusers will feature the band’s iconic imagery.  More information will be available at gpen.com/GratefulDead and stundenglass.com/GratefulDead.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

