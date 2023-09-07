AD
Buck Country Music News

Hailey Whitters’ CMA Awards nod leaves her in tears

todaySeptember 7, 2023

ABC

Hailey Whitters is a first-time nominee at this year’s CMA Awards with her nod in the New Artist of the Year category.

“HOLY COW @cma,” Hailey captions her Instagram post announcement alongside two pleading face emojis.

Hailey also went on to share a photo of her reaction on her Instagram Story. The picture featured Hailey in a car with her hand against her face. While she covered her face partially with a pleading face emoji, Hailey clarified in the next Instagram Story that she was in tears.

“in case you’re wondering why I’m crying [right now] …. (see last post) [pleasing face emoji],” the “Everything She Ain’t” singer writes.

Also up for New Artist of the Year are Jelly RollParker McCollumMegan Moroney and Zach Bryan.

The 57th CMA Awards airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

