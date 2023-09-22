Hear Kelly Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose, sing on new track, “you don’t make me cry”

Brian Bowen Smith/Atlantic

The deluxe version of Kelly Clarkson‘s latest album, chemistry, is out now, and one of the new songs included is a duet with her daughter, River Rose.

While River is 9 years old now, Kelly recently revealed that she was “5yrs old when she was layin down tracks” for the song. On Instagram on September 22, she said River was “very excited” about the song.

The song is called “you don’t make me cry,” and it kicks off with a heavily Auto-Tuned River vocalizing and scatting — sort of. Then, Kelly starts singing about her own worth and how a former lover no longer has any emotional power over her.

“You don’t make me cry/And I cry at everything/You don’t make me feel and I feel more than most now/That says something, doesn’t it?” Kelly sings.

She continues, “Feelin’ free since I found out you don’t have power/so you’re searching for some/well, you can’t have mine/you don’t make me cry.”

Snippets of River’s Auto-Tuned voice reappear in the background of the chorus. When the song concludes, she chimes in again, singing, “The end.”

“You don’t make me cry” is one of five new songs included on the deluxe version of the album. The other new tracks are “i won’t give up,” “did you know,” “goodbye” and “roses.”

Kelly also said on Friday that she loved doing her brief Las Vegas run of 10 shows and hopes to be able to do more, but she’s short on time right now.