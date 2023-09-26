AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Hiker falls to death at North Carolina waterfall overlook

todaySeptember 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(REEMS CREEK, N.C.) — A woman who was hiking through Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina this weekend fell 150 feet from an overlook to her death, park officials said.

Nancy Sampson, 61, of Greer, South Carolina, reportedly fell off a steep cliff at the Glassmine Falls Overlook around noon Saturday, according to the National Parks Service.

NPS Law Enforcement Rangers and first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department quickly responded to the scene and found Sampson fell 150 feet below the overlook and had succumbed to her injuries, the NPS said.

The fire department members rappelled from the top of the overlook to the site where Sampson’s body was discovered, the Reems Creek Fire Department said.

Authorities said it hasn’t been determined yet how Sampson fell off the overlook and police are investigating.

The overlook is one of the park’s main attractions and is at an elevation of 5,200 feet, according to the NPS.

Park visitors come to the overlook to view the Glassmine Falls, a skinny waterfall that only flows during rainy weather, the NPS said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%