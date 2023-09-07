Homicide suspect escapes from DC hospital, George Washington University students shelter-in-place for hours

Metropolitan Police Department

(WASHINGTON) — A homicide suspect is on the run after escaping from custody at a Washington, D.C., hospital, authorities said.

Christopher Haynes, a 30-year-old who was arrested on Wednesday for homicide, escaped from GW Hospital at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, according to D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Haynes was last seen with black handcuffs hanging from his right wrist, police said.

The escape prompted a shelter-in-place order Wednesday at George Washington University and the school canceled all of its evening classes and events.

The university lifted the shelter-in-place order later on Wednesday night.

“Police cleared the scene at 23rd Street near GW Hospital and departed,” GW tweeted. “While the suspect has not been apprehended, he is not believed to be in our area.”

D.C. police, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Haynes’ arrest, according to a law enforcement source.