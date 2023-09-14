AD
Hurricane Lee live updates: Wind, rain heading to Massachusetts, Maine

todaySeptember 14, 2023

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Lee, a Category 2 storm churning in the Atlantic Ocean, is bringing dangerous rip currents and huge waves to the East Coast.

Alerts for high surf and rip currents have been issued from Florida to Massachusetts.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Sep 14, 6:07 AM EDT

What to know

There’s an increasing likelihood that Hurricane Lee will bring wind, rain and flooding to coastal New England on Friday and into the weekend.

Lee is forecast to still be hurricane-strength by the time it passes east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

Lee could bring strong, gusty winds from Rhode Island to Boston to Maine. The heaviest rain, wind and storm surge will be from Cape Cod to Bar Harbor, Maine, from Friday night through Saturday.

Up to 4 feet of storm surge is possible on Cape Cod and Nantucket.

Hurricane conditions are possible in eastern Maine.

Early Sunday morning, Lee may make landfall between coastal Maine and Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm. Then Lee will head out to sea.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

