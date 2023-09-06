AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Hurricane Lee: Projected path, maps and hurricane tracker

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Lee, now churning in the Atlantic, is forecast to quickly intensify to an extremely dangerous major hurricane.

Lee, which strengthened from a tropical storm to a hurricane on Wednesday, will likely become a major hurricane by Friday and a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 150 mph by Saturday.

Lee is currently 1,200 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Lee is currently expected to move north of the Caribbean Islands over the weekend, sparing the islands any direct impacts other than rough surf and rip currents.

By next week, the spaghetti models show Lee turning north before reaching Turks and Caicos. Bermuda may be in Lee’s path.

Long-range models can change over the next week, but they currently show Lee moving parallel to the East Coast. If Lee stays on that course, the East Coast wouldn’t see direct impacts, but would be hit with large surf and rip currents by late next week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

prosecutors-say-domestic-violence-case-against-‘creed-iii’-star-jonathan-majors-is-ready-for-trial
insert_link

Entertainment News

Prosecutors say domestic violence case against ‘Creed III’ star Jonathan Majors is ready for trial

ABC The domestic violence case against actor Jonathan Majors is "ready for trial," prosecutors said Wednesday, September 6. A trial date is expected to be set when Majors appears in court September 15. Jury selection had been scheduled to begin Wednesday but was delayed, ABC News is reporting. Majors faces misdemeanor charges for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend during a night out in March, striking her and then pushing her onto […]

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%