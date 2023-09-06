AD
In Brief: 'Barbie' coming to digital September 12, and more

todaySeptember 6, 2023

The View returned for its 27th season on Tuesday, but without its moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, who missed the premiere after coming down with COVID-19. “As you can see, Whoopi is not here. She has COVID,” Joy Behar, who took the moderator’s seat in Goldberg’s absence, explained to the audience. “Yes, it’s back. It’s back! But she’s on the mend. She’s on the tail end, and she’ll probably be back this week. But sorry she’s not here, for those of you who were looking forward to seeing her.” Behar’s fellow panelists — Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro — were also back for the ABC daytime talk show’s 27th season…

You can watch 2023’s top grossing movie, Barbie, in the comfort of your own home starting Tuesday, September 12 when it becomes available for digital purchase and rental. The Greta Gerwig-directed film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will cost $29.99, with a 48-hour rental via PVOD priced at $24.99 on participating digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu. Barbie, based on the Mattel doll, is the year’s highest-grossing-film with $1.38 billion worldwide…

CBS will launch its first-ever international edition of the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Sydney, beginning November 13, the network announced on Tuesday. The series, first announced in 2022, stars DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Olivia Swann plays NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Spartacus: War of the Damned’s Todd Lasance leads as Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey. They’re joined by Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent, DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer, Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist, Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist, Dr. Roy Penrose. NCIS: Sydney “will follow the eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP), who are grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet”…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

