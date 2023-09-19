In Brief: New ‘Quantum Leap’ trailer, and more

Dr. Ben Song encounters UFOs, Nazis, witches and spies as he continues his thrilling journey through time in the action-packed season 2 trailer for NBC’s Quantum Leap sequel, released on Monday, September 18. The new version follows Song — a world-renowned physicist played by Raymond Lee — as he travels through different moments in time hoping to return home. Eliza Taylor and Peter Gadiot join the cast of Quantum Leap‘s second season, which premieres October 4 on NBC…

Netflix has nabbed the Richard Linklater-helmed Hit Man, starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona, according to Deadline. The plot follows Powell as an undercover Houston police officer who poses as a hitman to arrest those trying to hire him, until he falls in love with a mysterious and gorgeous young woman — played by Arjona — who wants him to kill her husband. Powell and Linklater co-wrote the screenplay, based on the 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article of the same name by Skip Hollandsworth…

After a month-long hiatus, the Writers Guild of America will meet on Wednesday, September 20 with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to resume negotiations, the WGA confirmed in an email to its members. “The WGA and AMPTP now have a confirmed schedule to bargain this week, starting on Wednesday,” the guild in the message. “You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating, but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible. We’ll reach out again when there is something of significance to report.” The two sides last met at the AMPTP headquarters in Sherman Oaks on August 18…