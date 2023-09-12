AD
In Brief: Spielberg donates again to struggling strikers, and more

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Background
Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw just made another substantial contribution to actors and writers who are struggling financially in the wake of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. ABC Audio confirmed on Monday, September 11, that the couple has donated $1.5 million so far, with the money split between the Entertainment Community Fund and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. As of September 8, the former organization has doled out more than $6.5 million to more than 3,100 film and TV workers; The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has distributed more than $2.5 million…

CBS is adding Byron Allen‘s long-running syndicated comedy talk show Comics Unleashed to its late-night lineup for a limited run with back-to-back episodes airing from 12:37-1:37 a.m. ET following repeats of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on the CBS network and streaming on Paramount+. The round-table style comedy show, hosted by Allen, features a rotating slate of comedians, including Sebastian ManiscalcoTiffany HaddishKevin Hart and Chelsea Handler

A movie adaptation of the crime drama series Murder, She Wrote is in development at Universal Pictures, according to Variety. The original Murder She Wrote starred Angela Lansbury as mystery writer and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher, who solved murders in the fictional town of Cabot Cove, Maine. The series ran on CBS for 12 seasons from 1984-1996…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

