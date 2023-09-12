AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ingrid Michaelson on ‘Slumberkins’ music, crazy ‘The Notebook’ coincidence: “Thanks, Rachel McAdams”

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Ingrid Michaelson‘s musical version of The Notebook is coming to Broadway in February, and Rachel McAdams, star of the movie version, makes her Broadway debut in April in a play called Mary Jane. The coincidence is great for her show, Ingrid says, but might make for some awkward interviews.

Ingrid told ABC Audio Monday, “I instantly felt badly for her ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, she’s going to be asked in every interview, “And what do you think about The Notebook coming in when you’re here?”‘”

“That’s why she’s got to see it, so she’s armed with some context,” Ingrid adds. “I was like, ‘We have to get her to come see the show,’ because I want her to be like, ‘Yes, I’ve seen it.'” 

She laughs, “It works for us, promo-wise — thanks, Rachel McAdams! Will you wear the blue dress in all of your press?”  

Tickets for The Notebook go on sale September 26.

Meanwhile, you can hear Ingrid on Together We Shine Vol. 1, an album inspired by the Apple TV+ kids series Slumberkins, for which she’s the executive music producer. She co-wrote and sings on some of the songs, along with Rachel Platten and A Great Big World.

“I spend a lot of time with my my nieces and my nephew, and there’s a lot of songs that you have to listen to over and over and over again,” she says. “So [the Slumberkins creators] really wanted to create some songs that parents and aunts and uncles and caretakers would also like to listen to over and over again.”

“There’s something really special about writing songs that are going to be heard by kids,” she adds. “Because that can be a building block … a little tiny piece of who they’re going to become.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

brian-kelley-talks-partnering-with-jason-aldean-+-tom-glavine-for-new-restaurant,-papa-surf-burger-bar
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Brian Kelley talks partnering with Jason Aldean + Tom Glavine for new restaurant, Papa Surf Burger Bar

Catherine Powell/Getty Images Brian Kelley's Papa Surf Burger Bar has finally opened. The new restaurant — which is a collaboration between Brian, Jason Aldean and baseball legend Tom Glavine — arrives as an answer to a dearth of burgers in Florida's 30A. "30A has a burger need. There's a need for good burgers. There's really nothing going on down there in terms of a straight-up burger shop," Brian tells ABC Audio. "So we got our […]

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%