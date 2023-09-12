Ingrid Michaelson on ‘Slumberkins’ music, crazy ‘The Notebook’ coincidence: “Thanks, Rachel McAdams”

AD

Ingrid Michaelson‘s musical version of The Notebook is coming to Broadway in February, and Rachel McAdams, star of the movie version, makes her Broadway debut in April in a play called Mary Jane. The coincidence is great for her show, Ingrid says, but might make for some awkward interviews.

Ingrid told ABC Audio Monday, “I instantly felt badly for her ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, she’s going to be asked in every interview, “And what do you think about The Notebook coming in when you’re here?”‘”

“That’s why she’s got to see it, so she’s armed with some context,” Ingrid adds. “I was like, ‘We have to get her to come see the show,’ because I want her to be like, ‘Yes, I’ve seen it.'”

She laughs, “It works for us, promo-wise — thanks, Rachel McAdams! Will you wear the blue dress in all of your press?”

Tickets for The Notebook go on sale September 26.

Meanwhile, you can hear Ingrid on Together We Shine Vol. 1, an album inspired by the Apple TV+ kids series Slumberkins, for which she’s the executive music producer. She co-wrote and sings on some of the songs, along with Rachel Platten and A Great Big World.

“I spend a lot of time with my my nieces and my nephew, and there’s a lot of songs that you have to listen to over and over and over again,” she says. “So [the Slumberkins creators] really wanted to create some songs that parents and aunts and uncles and caretakers would also like to listen to over and over again.”

“There’s something really special about writing songs that are going to be heard by kids,” she adds. “Because that can be a building block … a little tiny piece of who they’re going to become.”