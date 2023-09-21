AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson announces new solo album & tour dates

todaySeptember 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Credit: John McMurtrie

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is going solo again. The rocker announced he’ll drop his new solo album The Mandrake Project next year, marking his seventh solo release and his first since 2005’s Tyranny of Souls.

Dickinson is already planning to take his new project on the road, announcing dates in Mexico and Brazil, starting April 18, 2024, in Guadalajara, Mexico, and wrapping May 4, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it,” Dickinson shares. “I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life.”

He adds, “As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!”

A complete list of Dickinson dates can be found at themandrakeproject.com.

In the meantime, Iron Maiden is gearing up to play Power Trip, happening October 6-8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Maiden is set to play opening night with Guns N’ Roses. The rest of the lineup includes MetallicaAC/DCJudas Priest and Tool.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%