It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Martina McBride

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

Country icon Martina McBride is headed to a city near you this festive season.

Martina has announced the return of her The Joy of Christmas Tour. The 13-date trek kicks off November 24 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will wrap in Englewood, New Jersey, on December 17.

“The Joy of Christmas tour is heading out for another run this year! [heart + Christmas tree emojis] This is one of my favorite tours, and it gets better and better every year!” Martina shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. local time at martinamcbride.com.