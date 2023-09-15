AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jason Kelce addresses rumors about brother Travis and Taylor Swift

todaySeptember 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating, Travis’ brother doesn’t know anything about it.

After Jason Kelce’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, beat the Minnesota Vikings on September 14, Jason did a post-game interview on TNF Nightcap, where co-host Tony Gonzalez asked Jason if the rumors about Travis and Taylor are true.

“I’ve seen these rumors…I cannot comment,” Jason said. He added, “Every since [his E! reality show] Catching Kelce, everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life, so I don’t really know what’s going on there.  So yeah, I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens … with whoever he ends up with!”

In July, Travis, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, told his brother that he was disappointed that he didn’t get to meet Taylor in person ahead of the Kansas City stop of the Eras Tour, revealing that he’d made a friendship bracelet for her with his “number” on it.  It’s not clear if he meant his phone number or his jersey number.

Neither Travis nor Taylor’s reps have commented on the rumors, but if we’re going by her exes, Taylor seems to prefer British guys.  In addition to her ex Joe Alwyn, who’s British, she’s also reportedly dated Brits Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles, and allegedly had a fling with The 1975‘s singer Matty Healy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

hurricane-lee-live-updates:-storm-passes-bermuda,-gets-closer-to-new-england
insert_link

National News

Hurricane Lee live updates: Storm passes Bermuda, gets closer to New England

(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Lee, a Category 1 storm churning in the Atlantic Ocean, is bringing dangerous rip currents to the East Coast before heading to New England, where a hurricane watch is in effect. The winds and rain will reach Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine by the weekend. Latest headlines: -Lee passes Bermuda, gets closer to New England -Maine governor declares state of emergency -Tropical storm warnings extended along […]

todaySeptember 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%