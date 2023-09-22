AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jason Mraz celebrating 15th anniversary of bestselling album with YouTube performance

todaySeptember 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Atlantic/Rhino

Friday, September 22, sees the release of the 15th anniversary of Jason Mraz‘s bestselling 2008 album, We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. We Deluxe Edition. In honor of the occasion, Jason’s doing a special YouTube performance.

The performance, filmed at Jason’s home studio, includes his new takes on five songs from the album, including “I’m Yours” and the Grammy-winning “Lucky,” for which he’s joined by his original duet partner, Colbie Caillat.  It’s the first in a series of new content that Jason plans to put out revisiting the album.

The performance goes live on Jason’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.

In other Jason Mraz news, he recently joined the cast of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, but ABC is preparing to postpone Tuesday’s premiere after the show came under fire from the WGA due to the ongoing strike.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%