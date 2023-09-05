AD
Uncategorized

Jeff Pilson on Foreigner’s Farewell tour: “we will be touring through 2024”

todaySeptember 5, 2023

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Foreigner is currently on their Farewell Tour, but it looks like they aren’t saying goodbye to the road that quickly. In a new interview with Rock Show Critique, bassist Jeff Pilson confirmed the band will still be on the road next year.

Pilson told the show that the tour has been “going great,” adding, “the attendance has been really crazy. We’re freaking out at how many people are coming.” He then revealed that fans will have even more chances to see them.  

“I can’t give you all the details, but yes, we will be touring through 2024,” he said when pressed about their future plans. “And there is a major tour in mind, and we’ll be announcing it shortly so you’ll hear about it.” 

Foreigner’s Farewell tour hits Airway Heights, Washington, on September 22. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

