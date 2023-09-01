AD
Jelly Roll + Bunnie XO renew their wedding vows

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, returned to Las Vegas recently to renew their wedding vows.

The country star shared footage of the special moment on TikTok on August 31. 

“7 years ago we stumbled into this little chapel in Vegas black out drunk,” Jelly writes via an onscreen caption as Bunny walks out in her white wedding dress to meet her husband, decked out in a red suit. “My only regret was never seeing her in a dress,” he continues as the couple shares a kiss in the clip.

“7 years to the date — in the same chapel — we renewed our vows,” Jelly added alongside a tear face emoji.

Jelly’s currently on country radio with his duet with Lainey Wilson“Save Me.” It follows his latest #1 hit, “Need A Favor.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todaySeptember 1, 2023

