Listeners:

Top listeners:

Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll “can’t believe” his CMA nominations, shares excitement for “sister” Lainey Wilson

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Background
ABC/Larry McCormack

Jelly Roll has earned five CMA nominations — and it’s a feat that’s left him feeling both excitement and disbelief.

“5 CMA nominations. I can’t believe it, like literally,” Jelly writes on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

The categories Jelly’s nominated for are Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year. “Need a Favor” got a nod for both Single and Music Video of the Year, while the Lainey Wilson-assisted “Save Me” was recognized in the Musical Event of the Year category.

Jelly also went on to praise his duet partner and “sister” Lainey, who’s snagged a total of nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year.

“My sister @laineywilson got 9 nominations — holy f******- there is one category she is competing against herself. This woman is on fire – so happy for you Lainey. LETS GOOOOOOOO,” he shared on X.

The 57th CMA Awards airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

