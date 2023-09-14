AD
Mike FM Music News

Jennifer Lopez playing special concert in LA on September 21

todaySeptember 14, 2023

ABC

Jennifer Lopez is inviting members of her online fan community to join her at a special concert.

JLo reposted the tweet of a fan who received the invitation. It reads, “Dear JLovers, the journey begins right here, right … NOW, with you. Since you are part of my inner circle here On The JLo, I want to invite you to have the opportunity to come see me perform new music from my upcoming musical experience, This Is Me … Now.”

Jennifer says she’ll be doing a special Apple Music Live performance at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on September 21. The message posted doesn’t include any additional information about how to get tickets for the event, but since it’s on Apple Music Live, it’ll likely be available online at some point.

The singer, actress and entrepreneur has been hyping her upcoming album, This Is Me … Now, a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me … Then, for months, but has yet to reveal a release date for it.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

