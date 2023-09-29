AD
Jethro Tull releases alternative mixes of latest album, ‘RökFlöte’

todaySeptember 29, 2023

Inside Out Records

Jethro Tull is giving fans a new way to enjoy their most recent album, RökFlöte. The band has just released alternative stereo mixes of the album, produced by Bruce Soord, to digital outlets.

“Now we have the Bruce Soord alternative stereo mixes to add, showing his different reading of the sounds and balances. Music is the ears of the beholder!” frontman Ian Anderson shares. “Good man, Bruce. Great job, Bruce.”

Jethro Tull released RökFlöte back in April. It was the band’s follow-up to 2022’s The Zealot Gene, which was their first new release in two decades.

Anderson shared that the album was “based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism,” noting it also explores “‘RökFlöte’ – rock flute – which Jethro Tull has made iconic.”

Jethro Tull is currently touring North America on their The Seven Decades tour. Their next show is happening Friday, September 29, in Lincoln, California. A complete list of dates can be found at jethrotull.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

