AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Joe Jonas addresses divorce during LA concert: “It’s been a crazy week”

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Following the news of his divorce from Sophie TurnerJoe Jonas opened up about the matter during the Jonas Brothers‘ concert at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on Saturday, September 9. 

The musician, who filed for divorce recently, had largely remained private about the split, but his emotions surfaced on stage just before launching into “Hesitate,” a song influenced by his relationship with the Game of Thrones star.

“It’s been a crazy week,” the singer/wongwriter said, according to Entertainment Weekly, “I just wanna say, look: If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay?”

“Thank you, everyone, for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” he concluded. 

Jonas, 34, filed for a dissolution of his marriage to Turner, 27, on Tuesday, September 5 in Miami, according to documents obtained by People, citing that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

In a joint statement shared to social media on September 6, the pair stated, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The couple, who were married for four years, share two daughters —  Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter who is only identified in the divorce documents as D

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bernie-taupin-says-elton-john-“genuinely”-loved-his-new-memoir:-“he-went,-‘i-didn’t-know-you-did-that!'”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Bernie Taupin says Elton John “genuinely” loved his new memoir: “He went, ‘I didn’t know you did that!'”

Hachette Books Bernie Taupin's memoir, Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton and Me, an inside look at his life and career as the co-writer of Elton John's biggest hits, is out September 12. It features plenty of rock 'n' roll behavior and celebrity encounters, with everyone from John Lennon and Freddie Mercury to Princess Margaret, but what's really amazing is that Elton didn't know some of the details Bernie reveals in the book. "He […]

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%