Rev Rock Report

Joe Walsh launches VetsAid sweepstakes with VIP experience up for grabs

todaySeptember 18, 2023

Courtesy of VetsAid

Joe Walsh’s annual VetsAid concert is happening in November, and he’s giving fans a chance to come see it for free and to meet him, as well. 

The Eagles guitarist just launched a new contest where one lucky winner and a guest will get a VIP trip to San Diego for the show, including airfare and hotel. The prize also includes a meet-and-greet with Walsh, plus a signed merch package.

This year’s VetsAid is happening November 12 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, with a lineup that includes Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Walsh and special guest Stephen Stills, along with The War On DrugsThe Flaming Lips and Lucius.

To enter, fans need to donate $10 in support of VetsAid, which raises money for charities helping veterans. This year’s concert will specifically help organizations based in, or with operations on the ground in, Southern California.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

