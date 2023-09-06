AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

John Mellencamp to perform at 17th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Stand Up For Heroes

John Mellencamp is one of several artists set to perform at the 17th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit, put on by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival.

The event will take place November 6 at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, with the lineup also featuring Josh GrobanThe War And Treaty and Rita Wilson as well as comedians Jon StewartRonny ChiengTracy MorganShane Gillis and others.

“I’m thrilled to announce the 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes, an amazing night of hope, healing, and laughter to honor our nation’s veterans and their families,” said Bob Woodruff, ABC correspondent and cofounder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “The evening will include a fantastic lineup of comedic and musical performances.”

In addition to the entertainment, Stand Up For Heroes spotlights the inspiring stories of our nation’s service men and women, raising awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, an organization whose goal is to insure the future of those who serve our nation and their families. 

Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

osbourne-family-talks-ozzy’s-“heartbreaking”-power-trip-cancellation
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Osbourne family talks Ozzy’s “heartbreaking” Power Trip cancellation

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA In announcing the return of The Osbournes podcast, Sharon Osbourne declared that no topic would be "off limits." However, the heavy metal family is not too eager to discuss Ozzy having to cancel his Power Trip performance. "We can't talk about it in the house because it is just so heartbreaking to see that all he wants is just one more show," Ozzy and Sharon's […]

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%